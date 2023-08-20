Mark Jackson shares his thoughts on Doc Rivers replacing him at ESPN

Mark Jackson doesn’t have a bad word to say about the NBA peer who is replacing him on ESPN.

TMZ Sports caught up this week with Jackson, who was recently let go by ESPN, and asked him for his thoughts on being replaced by Doc Rivers at the network.

“I wish Doc nothing but the best,” said Jackson. “He’s a Hall of Fame coach, a tremendous guy, and he’ll be great.”

Jackson also indicated that he doesn’t know what is next for him but that he is confident it will all work out for the best.

“It’s gonna work out,” he said. “Figuring it out now. The next move will be my best move. I’m excited about what God has for me. We’ll see how it plays out. I’m just excited about whatever it is.”

Jackson and his broadcast partner Jeff Van Gundy were among dozens of big-name personalities laid off by ESPN this summer in an effort to slash budget. Along with Mike Breen, Jackson and Van Gundy formed an iconic NBA broadcast team that was together on ESPN for more than a decade. But after letting Jackson and Van Gundy go, ESPN decided to replace them with Rivers and another notable basketball figure.

When it comes to Rivers, Jackson has something of a checkered past with him. Back when they were still players, the two men were traded for one another in 1992 (with Rivers going to the New York Knicks and Jackson going to the LA Clippers). They then crossed paths again when they both became head coaches — Rivers’ Clippers competed in the Pacific Division against Jackson’s Golden State Warriors in 2013-14 and met them head-to-head in the playoffs that season (with the Clippers winning in seven games in the first round). Now Rivers and Jackson share yet another link, this time as broadcasters (with one taking over the job of the other). But despite all of their history, it sounds like Jackson has nothing but love for Rivers as he is set to assume Jackson’s chair at ESPN.