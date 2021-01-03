 Skip to main content
Marvin Bagley’s father tells Sacramento Kings to trade his son

January 2, 2021
by Larry Brown

Marvin Bagley III

Marvin Bagley III’s father is making some trade demands.

Bagley’s father is upset with the way the Kings have handled his son. He tweeted the Kings on Saturday to ask them to “please trade Marvin Bagley III ASAP!”

Bagley later deleted the tweet.

On Tuesday, Bagley shared his frustration with how the Kings have treated Marvin III.

Bagley is in his third season with the Kings after they made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was taken a pick ahead of Luka Doncic, who has been a star so far in his NBA career.

Bagley has dealt with injuries and only played in 81 career games. He has averaged 14.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He’s only averaging 24.8 minutes per game and wasn’t on the floor at the end of Tuesday’s win over Denver.

