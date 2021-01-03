Marvin Bagley’s father tells Sacramento Kings to trade his son

Marvin Bagley III’s father is making some trade demands.

Bagley’s father is upset with the way the Kings have handled his son. He tweeted the Kings on Saturday to ask them to “please trade Marvin Bagley III ASAP!”

Marvin Bagley's dad has requested a trade out of Sacramento for his son. Yikes city. https://t.co/S8jVnHuqKt — Tony Xypteras (@TonyXypteras) January 3, 2021

Bagley later deleted the tweet.

On Tuesday, Bagley shared his frustration with how the Kings have treated Marvin III.

What since does it make to treat Marvin Bagley III this way? No worries, it will surely work out. #TEAMBAGLEY — Team Bagley™ (@TeamBagley) December 30, 2020

Bagley is in his third season with the Kings after they made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was taken a pick ahead of Luka Doncic, who has been a star so far in his NBA career.

Bagley has dealt with injuries and only played in 81 career games. He has averaged 14.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. He’s only averaging 24.8 minutes per game and wasn’t on the floor at the end of Tuesday’s win over Denver.