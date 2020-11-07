Matt Barnes, Derek Fisher appear to have buried the hatchet

2020 is providing perhaps its most unexpected development yet.

Former NBA swingman Matt Barnes posted a picture to Instagram this weekend from his twin sons’ birthday dinner. Barnes posed in the picture together with ex-wife Gloria Govan and, even more surprisingly, former adversary Derek Fisher.

Barnes and Fisher, who were once teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, had one of the most notorious beefs in recent NBA history. Barnes used to be married to Govan, the mother of his twin sons, and after their breakup, Fisher began dating her. The love triangle culminated in 2015 when Barnes reportedly drove over 90 miles to beat up Fisher.

Fisher and Govan are now themselves engaged, and Barnes has said in recent years that the feud no long exists. This now seems to be visual confirmation of that, as stunning as it may look.