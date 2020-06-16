Matt Barnes says Kyrie Irving is ‘bullsh—ing’ about reason for wanting season canceled

Kyrie Irving has been leading a group of NBA players who question whether or not it is appropriate to resume the season, but the coronavirus outbreak and social injustice protests may not be the only reasons the Brooklyn Nets star has taken that stance.

Matt Barnes and his podcast co-host Stephen Jackson discussed Irving during an Instagram live chat on Monday night, and Barnes claimed to have inside information about Irving’s motive for wanting the remainder of the season canceled. Barnes said he was told Irving only decided he may “sit out” the remainder of the year after the NBA would not allow him to be with his teammates in Orlando.

Matt Barnes speaking the truth per usual. I highly suggest checking out the full IGTV post with Stak on Matts profile… pic.twitter.com/rjLz6qfQwc — BasketballZack (@ZackbkHoops) June 15, 2020

“Kyrie needs to quit bulls—ing,” Barnes said, as transcribed by Andrew Holleran of The Spun. “Kyrie wanted to go to Orlando to support his team, they didn’t let him. So then he flipped the script, talking about I’m gonna give up everything. Bro, you can give up everything and go do the Maya Moore s— if you really want to. But at the same time, sitting out without a cause or a purpose defeats the purpose.”

Moore announced in February 2019 that she was taking a sabbatical from the WNBA to focus on criminal justice reform. That’s what Barnes was referencing in relation to Irving.

Irving is injured and was not going to play again this season regardless. According to Barnes’ source, Irving didn’t raise any concerns about the season resuming until he was told he would not be permitted to join the Nets in Orlando. However, Jackson says Irving is genuinely invested in fighting against social injustice.

Stephen Jackson says Kyrie Irving has been FaceTiming him almost everyday to check on him “He called me crying, because he literally knows I’m putting everything on the line.” pic.twitter.com/vpX93qDqom — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 16, 2020

Irving has been called out by multiple prominent members of the NBA community over his stance. Not all players agree with him, either, as LeBron James reportedly feels he can make a positive impact in the community while still playing basketball.

Despite some concerns from players, it does not sound as though the resumption of the NBA season is in jeopardy.