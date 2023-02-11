Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market

The Dallas Mavericks made an impact at the trade deadline, and they are now preparing to dive into the buyout market for additional help.

The Orlando Magic are set to negotiate a buyout with veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and the Mavericks are the early favorites to sign him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as the frontrunner to sign Terrence Ross once his buyout is complete, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/YwdxwdgiIZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2023

The 32-year-old Ross would provide the Mavericks with some additional outside shooting. He is a career 36.2 percent shooter from beyond the arc, and is shooting 38.1 percent from there this season.

While not a huge addition, Ross would add another shooter to operate with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. It is hardly a surprise that the Mavericks are looking for more help, as it was rumored they were trying to do even more after acquiring Irving.