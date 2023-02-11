 Skip to main content
Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market

February 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jason Kidd coaches from the sideline

Mar 16, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd coaches against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks made an impact at the trade deadline, and they are now preparing to dive into the buyout market for additional help.

The Orlando Magic are set to negotiate a buyout with veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and the Mavericks are the early favorites to sign him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 32-year-old Ross would provide the Mavericks with some additional outside shooting. He is a career 36.2 percent shooter from beyond the arc, and is shooting 38.1 percent from there this season.

While not a huge addition, Ross would add another shooter to operate with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. It is hardly a surprise that the Mavericks are looking for more help, as it was rumored they were trying to do even more after acquiring Irving.

