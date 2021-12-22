Mavs fill-in player has funny comment about first game with team

The Dallas Mavericks were forced to sign a replacement player this week after two players tested positive for COVID-19. The new guy logged some significant minutes, too — even if he barely knew what was going on.

The Mavericks used a hardship exception to sign guard Theo Pinson after Reggie Bullock and Josh Green landed on the COVID list. Pinson played 22 minutes and scored seven points in Tuesday night’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He delivered a funny quote after the game about his lack of familiarity with the sets.

Replacement player Theo Pinson after playing 22 minutes in his Mavs debut: “They were calling stuff; I had no idea what it was. I was just reading off of my teammates.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 22, 2021

Dallas obviously just needed a body. The fact that Pinson was able to contribute in a winning effort was a huge bonus for the team.

We could see a lot more replacement players over the next several weeks. The NHL has put its season on pause due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, but it does not sound like the NBA has any intention of doing the same.

Photo: Mar 19, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Theo Pinson (10) reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports