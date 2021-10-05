New Mavs GM has funny Boban Marjanovic story

It did not take long for Boban Marjanovic to work his trademark charm on new Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

Harrison spoke this week with Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News and told a funny story about the time that he spent this summer with Marjanovic while visiting Mavs star Luka Doncic in Slovenia.

“I met Boban several times,” said Harrison, the former Nike executive. “He was a Nike athlete, so I knew him as a Nike athlete. But I didn’t know him very well. But when we went to see Luka, he was there as well.

“We drove out to a dinner party together,” Harrison went on. “40 minutes in a car in the countryside of Slovenia and he was in rare form. He couldn’t stop talking the whole time. It was good. We’re buds for sure.”

The 48-year-old Harrison was just hired by the Mavericks in June to replace longtime GM Donnie Nelson. Fortunately for him, there is no better way to get acquainted with the team’s culture than by going on a scenic overseas roadtrip with the delightful Marjanovic.

It is unclear how many times Marjanovic busted out his “Addams Family” impression on the drive to the dinner party, but we will guess at least five.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0