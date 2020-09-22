Michael Jordan starting NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as his driver

Michael Jordan is teaming up with Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace to make an entrance into the world of NASCAR.

Jordan will be the primary owner of a single-car team that will race in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. Hamlin will be a co-owner of the team, and Wallace will be the driver.

Hamlin has a connection to Jordan through Jordan Brand and is longtime friends with “His Airness.” Wallace, who is the only black driver on the NASCAR Cup Series, has raced for Richard Petty Motorsports but recently announced he would not be back with them.

Now, Wallace has a new gig driving for MJ.

Jordan, 57, is regarded as perhaps the greatest basketball player ever. He is now a billionaire and owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

Wallace, 26, has nine career top-10 finishes in the Cup Series. In June, Wallace was part of a high-profile situation involving a rope/noose hanging in his garage.