Michael Malone takes jab at Anthony Davis’ defense

The Denver Nuggets picked up a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, but Michael Malone still wasn’t satisfied.

Malone couldn’t resist taking a jab at Anthony Davis while speaking with the media after the game.

“Anthony Davis is just playing free safety, sitting in the paint for 8 seconds at a time,” Malone said after his Nuggets won 119-108 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Why did Malone say that? Defensive players are not supposed to spend more than three seconds in the key unless they are guarding someone. Rather than call out the officials for missing calls — which could lead to a fine for the coach — Malone picked a different way to put his concern on the radar of the refs.

If Davis gets called for a defensive 3-second violation in Game 4, you’ll know that Malone’s efforts worked.

Regardless, even after seeing his team take a 3-0 lead against the Lakers, Malone is not letting up. Game 4 of the series is on Monday night with the Lakers facing elimination.