Mike Brown taking notable Warriors figure with him to Kings

Mike Brown is not the only Golden State Warriors figure who is on his merry way to Sacramento.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday that Warriors player development coach Leandro Barbosa is leaving the team to become an assistant for the Sacramento Kings. He will serve on the staff of the ex-Warriors assistant Brown, who is the new head coach of the Kings.

Barbosa, nicknamed “The Brazilian Blur,” played 14 seasons in the NBA and won a championship as a Warriors player in 2015. After retiring, he rejoined the franchise in a coaching capacity in 2020 and won another NBA title with them this year.

Still only 39 years old, Barbosa is getting a nice promotion by joining Brown in Sacramento, less than 100 miles away. As for the Warriors, their coaching staff is still pretty strong, especially with the unexpected return of this coach earlier in the offseason.