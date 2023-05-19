Mike Malone was really ticked off by 1 thing before Game 2

The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 108-103 to win Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night and take a 2-0 series lead. Nuggets head coach Mike Malone was pleased with his team after the game, but there was one thing he was sore about.

During his pregame media session, Malone was indignant over some suggestions that Rui Hachimura could shut down Nikola Jokic.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been in a series up 1-0 and the series is over in everybody’s mind because they put Rui Hachimura on Nikola Jokic for six possessions. So let’s see how it plays out tonight,” Malone said.

Hachimura scored 21 points in 30 minutes but didn’t shut down Jokic, who had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists.

It’s a bit of an odd gripe from Malone because he seems frustrated over a made-up issue. In whose mind would the series be over due to Hachimura guarding Jokic?

Maybe Malone is manufacturing issues in order to give his team motivation. Whatever the case, the plan seems to be working as his team leads 2-0.