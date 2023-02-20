Mike Malone has harsh comment about NBA All-Star Game

Mike Malone was not impressed by the quality of play during the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday in Utah.

Malone was the coach for Team LeBron, which lost to Team Giannis in the game 184-175. The Denver Nuggets head coach did not hide his feelings when talking after the game.

“It’s an honor to be here, it’s an honor to be a part of a great weekend, great players, but that is the worst basketball game ever played,” Malone said afterwards.

Malone noted that a few players actually tried, but the rest didn’t.

“They put on a show for the fans, but that is a tough game to sit through, I’m not going to lie,” Malone added.

Malone called it “the worst basketball game he’s ever seen.” @AltitudeTV pic.twitter.com/LgULYM2prz — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) February 20, 2023

Malone is absolutely right. That is a rough game to watch due to the lack of competitive behavior. Guys don’t play defense. Everyone travels. Maybe the staff members who are coaching the team that leads their conference should get the weekend off while the coaches of the worst teams are forced to sit through that game in the future.