Fans are loving Thunder player’s wholesome LinkedIn updates

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Mike Muscala has recently gone viral on social media for his LinkedIn activity.

Muscala signed with the Thunder on Friday shortly after he had agreed to a buyout with the Detroit Pistons.

Just like any normal employee moving from one organization to another, Muscala made sure to update his LinkedIn profile to let his connections know where he was headed. For those who don’t maintain a similar practice, LinkedIn is a business and employment-focused social media platform.

Something wholesome about Mike Muscala updating his LinkedIn lol pic.twitter.com/Ejtq2xK4Us — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) March 1, 2024

Muscala has played for seven different NBA teams and signed with the Thunder for the second time in his 11-year career. All eight stops plus his brief stint overseas with Spanish team Obradoiro were seen properly documented on his profile.

Muscala not only maintains his LinkedIn profile, but he also apparently keeps tabs on his connections on the platform. One fan posted about her brief encounter with Muscala, who remembered her from LinkedIn.

in October I ran into Mike Muscala at a coffee shop and he not only recognized me from LinkedIn but we had an entire cheeky conversation about it. he’s a legend and I just know he’s giggling at all the tweets coming out about his LinkedIn — lev (@lisco_2000) March 4, 2024

Another fan wondered why Muscala pays $50 for LinkedIn Premium, which is a service that primarily helps jobseekers find their next opportunity. Perhaps the Thunder saw how organized Muscala’s profile was and decided to give him a contract.

Why does Mike Muscala pay $50/month for LinkedIn premium? Is that how he got his job with the Thunder? https://t.co/Y6lzMTi1C9 — Sean O’Connor (@soconnor76) March 2, 2024

Muscala’s viral moment reminded some fans that NBA players aren’t too different from us regular folks — aside from the millions of dollars in their bank accounts, that is.

Me and Mike Muscala – just two big man shooters using @LinkedIn to find our next opportunities. https://t.co/8SfvifRaED — Jacob Gifford (@jtgiff5) March 4, 2024

Muscala has averaged 6.0 points and 3.2 rebounds per game across 11 seasons in the NBA. The Bucknell alum has found his niche as a stretch big man, shooting 37.6% from outside for his career.