Mitchell Robinson goes viral for his awesome gesture for high school coach

The story of Mitchell Robinson and his relationship with his high school basketball coach drew attention on Thursday after the coach was interviewed during the New York Knicks’ game against the Detroit Pistons.

Robinson, who is in his sixth season with the Knicks, has had Butch Stockton living with him the last few months.

Stockton, who coached Robinson at Chalmette High School in Louisiana, was interviewed on MSG’s telecast and explained how he became roommates with his former player.

“My wife passed away in September,” Stockton explained. “And Mitchell came each day to visit [my wife in the hospital] and became very close to myself and my wife. And after the funeral, Mitchell told everyone that he was going to bring me to New York with him. He said, ‘Coach, there’s no reason for you to stay down here in Louisiana anymore. You come to New York with me and enjoy yourself and get your mind back straight.'”

Stockton took Robinson up on the offer and has been living with the big man since September.

“It’s just been a great situation,” Stockton added.

Mitchell Robinson invited his high school coach, Butch Stockton, to move in with him after his wife died this year 💙 Robinson visited Stockton's wife every day in the hospital when she was sick. What a story 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ng2mdexvvd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 1, 2023

Robinson had 6 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in Thursday’s game. He was also 2/2 on free throws, which is something Stockton has been working on with the center.

Stockton gave a fist pump after Robinson made both free throw attempts in the fourth quarter of a tight game.

Mitchell Robinson hits both FTs then gets a fist pump from his former coach 😢 pic.twitter.com/TG5P8eLTAM — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) December 1, 2023

Robinson was asked about the arrangement after the game. He said that Stockton would be staying with him for the whole year.

“He’s a great guy. He helped me get to where I’m at. Bringing him along with me after everything that happened over the summer. It works out for the best,” Robinson said.

Mitchell Robinson shares more on his high school coach, Butch Stockton, who was invited to live with him after his wife passed away this past summer: pic.twitter.com/S2aQecYX9D — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 1, 2023

Robinson jumped to the NBA from high school without playing in college. The 25-year-old is averaging 6.2 points, 1.4 blocks, 1.4 steals and a career-high 11.1 rebounds per game this season.