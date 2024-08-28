2-time NBA All-Star calls out ESPN over snub

A former All-Star is fact-checking The Worldwide Leader this week.

ESPN’s “SportsCenter” account had an erroneous post to X on Tuesday. The post claimed that Chicago Sky rookie star Angel Reese is now one of just two players over the last 50 years (WNBA or NBA) to grab 20 or more rebounds for three games in a row. The “SportsCenter” post further stated that Ben Wallace was the only other player to do so over that timespan (with Wilt Chamberlain also doing so back in 1973).

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond was not having that revisionist history and called out ESPN on it. Drummond, who had a four-game streak of 20-plus rebounds from Oct. to Nov. 2019, was quick to point out that fact.

“you forgetting someone *cough,” Drummond wrote on X.

He also told the account in a separate post to “Make sure you correct that.”

you forgetting someone *cough https://t.co/cTdTkRAy9a — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) August 27, 2024

Make sure you correct that @SportsCenter — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) August 27, 2024

“SportsCenter” has since deleted the post and issued an apology to Drummond in a new post on Wednesday.

Our bad, Andre — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2024

Here is a screenshot of the original post that they deleted.

Andre Drummond was not happy with the SportsCenter account omitting his streak of 20+ rebound games. According to stathead, both Drummond and Clint Capela each recorded 4+ straight games of 20+ rebounds. pic.twitter.com/YrI5o2w23N — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 28, 2024

In truth, both Drummond and Clint Capela of the Atlanta Hawks have had three-game streaks of 20+ rebounds in just the last five years alone. Dennis Rodman, Moses Malone, Dikembe Mutombo, and several others are among those who have achieved that same feat within the last 50 years as well.

For Drummond, a two-time All-Star and four-time rebounding leader who returned to the 76ers on a two-year deal earlier this offseason, he is fiercely protective of his legacy. A couple of years ago, he made a very bold claim about his place in all-time NBA history.