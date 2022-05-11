NBA All-Star shows support for Brittney Griner ahead of playoff game

One big-name NBA player made a point of representing for imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner ahead of a playoff game on Tuesday.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul showed up for Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks wearing a shirt with Griner’s image on it. The shirt also had the message “We are BG” on it after Griner’s initials.

Chris Paul arrives for Game 5 repping Brittney Griner 💜🧡 (via @PhoenixMercury)pic.twitter.com/TIPmYalLjT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2022

The Suns themselves are honoring Griner for the rest of the playoffs as well with a court decal that reads “BG 42.” Griner wears the No. 42 jersey.

One family. #WeAreBG Honoring Brittney Griner on our court for the remainder of the playoffs. 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/7AS3JZ5FYc — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 10, 2022

The seven-time WNBA All-Star Griner plays for the Phoenix Mercury, which explains the connection with the Suns. Both teams play their home games at Footprint Arena, and both are owned by Robert Sarver.

Griner, who plays in Russia during the WNBA offseason, remains detained there after being arrested on drug charges in February. The United States government recently made a major change in the handling of Griner’s case as they look to secure her release.