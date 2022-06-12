NBA All-Star has funny response to report about his future

It does not get much closer to the source than what one NBA All-Star tweeted out this week.

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was the subject of a recent report from NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson. Johnson reported that Vucevic, who has mentioned in trade rumors recently, is under the impression that he will be returning to the Bulls next season.

That led to a hilarious response from Vucevic on Twitter. Vucevic replied to a story from RealGM about Johnson’s report. RealGM’s story had the headline, “Nikola Vucevic Thinks He’ll Stay With Bulls.”

“Wait how do they know what I’m thinking???” Vucevic amusingly quipped.

Wait how do they know what I’m thinking??? https://t.co/BHy8ucXDpN — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) June 11, 2022

Vucevic, a two-time All-Star, put up 17.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for Chicago this season. He is under contract for $22 million in 2022-23 but fits the profile of a trade chip as an almost 32-year-old on an expiring deal.

It still remains to be seen if the Bulls will actually dangle Vucevic in a trade, perhaps for this bigger-name center. But Vucevic himself is warning you not to believe everything that you read about him.