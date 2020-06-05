Details of NBA bubble capacity, daily testing revealed

The NBA is set for a return in late July, but a lot of finer points are still being discussed. Some of those were shared with players on Friday’s call with player representatives.

Shams Charania of The Athletic had details of the call and what was discussed on it. Among the things that players were told to expect are daily coronavirus tests, likely with mouth or light nasal swabs. Any player who tests positive will be quarantined for a minimum of seven days, but the plan is for the league to continue playing even if that happens.

Players will be allowed to bring in three family members starting in the second round of the playoffs, with limited exceptions. 1,600 people will be allowed on campus in Orlando, and players are expected to return to getting full paychecks.

As for game presentation, using NBA 2K crowd noise has been considered, but this is not finalized. There are also plans for teams to play two to three preseason games before meaningful action tips off.

Lastly, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, neither players nor family will be allowed to go ride the rides at Disney World.

For those visiting Disney World this summer and hoping to see an active NBA player roaming the parks and getting on rides, well, the NBPA made it clear that won't be happening for players, nor the family members joining them, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 5, 2020

We know the format will include 22 teams with a handful of regular season games and a play-in tournament. Some teams have other things on their wishlist, but the foundation is in place for a return at the end of July.