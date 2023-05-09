NBA issues explanation for controversial Jayson Tatum play

The NBA on Monday explained their decision regarding a controversial non-call on a Jayson Tatum play late in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers beat the Celtics 116-115 in overtime to tie the series at 1-1.

With Boston down 113-112 and around 40 seconds left, Tatum got the ball and then popped a 3-pointer. The shot went in to give his Celtics the lead, but plenty of people pointed out that it looked like Tatum pushed off Tyrese Maxey.

HOW IN THE ACTUAL HELL IS THAT NOT A PUSHOFF ON TATUM?!?! IN WHAT WORLD?!?!?? pic.twitter.com/DRlEgIO5fO — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) May 7, 2023

James Harden answered with a 3-pointer to win the game, but Tatum’s pushoff was something Doc Rivers made note of after the game.

“Jayson Tatum’s three was awful that that wasn’t called. Awful … Did you think it was a push off? It was a push off!” Rivers said in an exchange with a reporter.

"Jayson Tatum's three was awful that that wasn't called. Awful … Did you think it was a push off? It was a push off!" Doc Rivers couldn't believe Tatum wasn't called for a foul on this play. pic.twitter.com/QYZ16zC552 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2023

In the last two minute report released by the NBA on Monday, that play was addressed.

The league deemed it a “correct non-call.” Their reasoning was:

“Tatum (BOS) and Maxey (PHI) come together and Tatum goes to, not through, Maxey’s space as he releases away from the contact at the start of the drive.”

Did you really expect the league to admit a mistake was made there? Do you even think they missed the call? Philly got the win, but they are concerned that the foul wasn’t called.