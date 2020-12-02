NBA leaks its Christmas Day schedule

It’s hard to believe that the new NBA season is nearly upon us even though it feels like the last one just ended. But yes, the 2020-2021 NBA season is coming up, and we already have the tentative schedule for Christmas Day.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski leaked the schedule. It includes:

– Pelicans at Heat 12:00 p.m. ET

– Warriors at Bucks 2:30 p.m. ET

– Nets at Celtics 5:00 p.m. ET

– Mavericks at Lakers 8:00 p.m. ET

– Clippers at Nuggets 10:30 p.m. ET

ESPN Sources: Tentative Christmas Day Schedule pic.twitter.com/MId025HKvB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 2, 2020

Those are some really nice matchups and includes some of the biggest stars in the league, including Zion Williamson, of course. The NBA is also doing the Clippers dirty by sending them out to face the Nuggets, the team that embarrassed them in the playoffs.

Which game do you want to see the most? That Nets-Celtics game should be a good one. So should Clippers-Nuggets.