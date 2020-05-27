Report: NBA targeting return to play in late July or early August

The NBA is beginning to get into serious logistical planning as the league begins to move toward restarting, but it appears we may still be at least two months away from meaningful games.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the league’s current projections have it on track to begin training camps in July and then resume games toward the end of the month or perhaps in early August.

Sources: The NBA is working on multi-phase medical/safety protocols toward restart of play. Current projections have in-market training camps in July, then camps/scrimmages in Orlando, then resume play late July/early August. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2020

Much has to be planned yet. In addition to safety protocols, the NBA has to figure out where games will be played and what format they will be played under. To that last point, we’ve already heard about some unique ideas by the league.

The important point is that all indications are the NBA will be back before the end of summer, giving playoff contenders a chance to finish the season and win a title after all.