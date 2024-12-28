 Skip to main content
NBA announces suspensions for players in Mavericks-Suns fight

December 28, 2024
by Larry Brown
Dallas MavericksJusuf NurkicNaji MarshallPhoenix SunsPJ Washington
Kyrie Irving in the Suns Mavericks fight

Dec 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) punches Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The NBA on Saturday announced the punishments for players who were involved in the fight between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns a night prior.

Mavericks forward Naji Marshall was suspended four games and Jusuf Nurkic was suspended three games for their fight during the third quarter of the game. Mavericks forward P.J. Washington was suspended a game as well for escalating the altercation.

Nurkic had committed an offensive foul and then got upset over something he heard. He then slapped Marshall, who retaliated with a punch. Washington then shoved Nurkic to the floor. You can see a video here.

All three players received technical fouls and were ejected.

In their announcement about the discipline, the NBA noted that Marshall tried to get into it with Nurkic further by the locker rooms.

Marshall made an appropriate change to his social media profile after the fight. The NBA clearly did not find the move as amusing as Marshall did.

