NBA announces suspensions for players in Mavericks-Suns fight

The NBA on Saturday announced the punishments for players who were involved in the fight between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns a night prior.

Mavericks forward Naji Marshall was suspended four games and Jusuf Nurkic was suspended three games for their fight during the third quarter of the game. Mavericks forward P.J. Washington was suspended a game as well for escalating the altercation.

Nurkic had committed an offensive foul and then got upset over something he heard. He then slapped Marshall, who retaliated with a punch. Washington then shoved Nurkic to the floor. You can see a video here.

All three players received technical fouls and were ejected.

In their announcement about the discipline, the NBA noted that Marshall tried to get into it with Nurkic further by the locker rooms.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/LM3YA6ntXW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) December 28, 2024

Marshall made an appropriate change to his social media profile after the fight. The NBA clearly did not find the move as amusing as Marshall did.