Nets could make 3 notable veteran players available in trade?

The Brooklyn Nets have gotten their act together on the court and could be looking to improve ahead of the trade deadline. They don’t have a lot of draft picks to offer other teams in exchange for potential trade additions, but they do have some veteran rotation players they could dangle.

In a story published on The Ringer Wednesday, Kevin O’Connor said the Nets are looking to make upgrades at the trade deadline. He mentioned veterans Joe Harris, Seth Curry and Patty Mills as potential trade chips.

Harris, Curry and Mills all are on short-term contracts, and they each have varying reasons for being appealing.

Harris has one more season left on his current contract, which pays him $18.6 million this season and $19.9 million next season. The 31-year-old is shooting just 39.7 percent on threes this season, which is below his career average of 43.5 percent, and well below where he was the last two seasons (46.6 percent last season and 47.5 percent two seasons ago).

Curry is making $8.5 million this season and will be a free agent next season. The 32-year-old is averaging 10.2 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting from the field. He’s making 41.5 percent of his threes.

Mills is making just under $6.5 million this season and scheduled to make $6.8 million next season. He has seen very little playing time recently, which is one reason the Nets probably wouldn’t mind trading him.

The Nets really started putting things together in December, which is when their 12-game winning streak began. Kevin Durant last played on January 8 and has been out with an MCL sprain. He is still set to miss at least another two weeks, but Brooklyn is hoping to have him back before too long.

The Nets have gone 2-5 since Durant’s injury.