Report: Nets interested in Jrue Holiday trade

September 18, 2020
by Grey Papke

Jrue Holiday

The Brooklyn Nets may be in the hunt for another standout player to pair with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

According to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Heavy, the Nets are interested in New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. He adds that he’s heard the Nets are willing to include Spencer Dinwiddie in trade talks.

Holiday would be a quality third option if the Nets could swing a trade. He averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Pelicans last season. He’s so highly-regarded as a defender that his peers openly felt he got snubbed in All-Defensive Team voting.

The 30-year-old guard has two years remaining on his current contract. The Pelicans were reportedly open to trading him at one point, but it’s not clear if their stance has changed.

