Report: Nets interested in Jrue Holiday trade

The Brooklyn Nets may be in the hunt for another standout player to pair with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

According to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Heavy, the Nets are interested in New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. He adds that he’s heard the Nets are willing to include Spencer Dinwiddie in trade talks.

Nets are interested in Jrue Holiday. Players & picks have been discussed. Have heard that Nets offer is Dinwiddie/Allen/Musa and a protected future 1st. An interesting offer, for sure, nothing can be done before the Bubble ends and a trade window opens. pic.twitter.com/18rwrxVRWb — Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) September 16, 2020

Holiday would be a quality third option if the Nets could swing a trade. He averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Pelicans last season. He’s so highly-regarded as a defender that his peers openly felt he got snubbed in All-Defensive Team voting.

The 30-year-old guard has two years remaining on his current contract. The Pelicans were reportedly open to trading him at one point, but it’s not clear if their stance has changed.