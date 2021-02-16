Report: Nets nearly signed Kevin Durant’s former Thunder teammate

Kevin Durant already reunited with one former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate in James Harden, and he nearly did so with another one as well.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Brooklyn Nets considered signing veteran wing Andre Roberson, who played with Durant for three seasons. But the open roster spot instead went to Iman Shumpert.

The 29-year-old Roberson, a former All-Defensive Second Team player, became a free agent last offseason after spending his entire career with the Thunder. He still remains unsigned however. Roberson was teammates with Durant in OKC from 2013 to 2016. Harden was also teammates with Durant on the Thunder but was gone by the time that Roberson got there.

Granted, Durant and Roberson did have a bit of beef after Durant left OKC. Perhaps that factored into why Brooklyn did not ultimately sign Roberson.