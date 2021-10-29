Nets owner speaks on his conversations with Kyrie Irving

Much has been made of the relationship between Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai. Now Tsai is speaking on the recent conversations that he has had with the absent Nets star.

Tsai told NetsDaily on Friday that he has had multiple conversations with Irving but has tried not to evangelize.

“I have all the patience in the world with Kyrie,” added Tsai. “He’s on the roster, just not on the court.”

Tsai then reiterated that he would welcome Irving back if he got vaccinated. He also said that while he respects the seven-time All-Star’s decision, he does not really understand it.

Irving’s decision to remain unvaccinated continues to keep him away from the Nets. The team has gone just 2-3 in his absence this season and really seems to be lacking a certain explosiveness without Irving’s offensive punch.

There were recent rumors claiming that Tsai has been fed up with Irving for a while now. While he cannot be happy about Irving’s continued absence, these comments from Tsai do sound a bit more sympathetic.