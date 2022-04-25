 Skip to main content
Report: Nets working with Ben Simmons on ‘mental and physical hurdles’

April 25, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Game 4 of the Brooklyn Nets’ series against the Boston Celtics on Monday night due back soreness, but the injury is not the only thing keeping the star point guard from suiting up.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Simmons’ agent Rich Paul met with the Nets on Monday to discuss how the two sides can address the “physical and mental hurdles” that have prevented Simmons from playing. Simmons increased his physical workload over the past two weeks, but he and the Nets agree there is “more work to do.”

Simmons cited mental health issues as the reason he did not report to the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season. The Sixers said they were not given an adequate opportunity to address the issues with Simmons and that he did not cooperate when they tried to get him help. Simmons then filed a $20 million grievance in an attempt to recoup salary.

Many assumed Simmons would quickly overcome his mental health problems after the 76ers traded him to Brooklyn. The back issue then came up and added more uncertainty to the situation.

Even if the Nets stave off elimination in Game 4, it does not sound like Simmons will play for them this season.

