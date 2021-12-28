Nic Claxton has legendary quote about poster dunk on LeBron James

Nic Claxton introduced himself to the sports world by giving LeBron James a Kodak moment on Christmas. Now Claxton is revisiting the play in style.

The Brooklyn Nets big man had the dunk of the year in a crucial moment against James and the Los Angeles Lakers. With the Lakers having tied the game after being down 23 in the fourth quarter, Claxton caught a lob from James Harden and threw it down emphatically over a rotating James.

NIC CLAXTON. OH MY 😱 pic.twitter.com/DOlBarxdah — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 26, 2021

James was also called for a foul on the play, and Claxton hit the ensuing free throw. That made for three key points and a huge momentum swing that allowed the Nets to close out the Lakers for the 122-115 victory.

Claxton was asked about the play on Monday and dropped a legendary quote, calling the dunk “lit.”

“That’s definitely No. 1,” said Claxton, per NetsDaily. “Definitely the most memorable moment of my career. It was lit.”

Very few players have managed to put James on a poster, and the seldom times it has happened, James’ camp sometimes tries to delete the footage. Rest assured though, Claxton’s dunk will live on forever. In what was also a massive clutch situation to help score a win for his team on one of the biggest NBA days of the year, the moment was definitely very lit.