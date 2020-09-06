Nikola Jokic has funny comment about being patient

Nikola Jokic had a huge performance to lead the Denver Nuggets to a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night, but the big man remains as humble as ever.

Following his 26-point performance in an extremely important Game 2, Jokic was asked by a reporter how it is that he manages to stay so patient on offense. The 7-footer said it’s because he doesn’t have a choice.

Nikola Jokic on why he’s so patient on offense: “I’m patient because I cannot really run fast. That’s my only option.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) September 6, 2020

Jokic is just being modest, of course. He’s been a force thus far in the postseason. Jokic grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked three shots on Saturday in addition to the 26 points. He averaged 26.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game in a seven-game series against the Utah Jazz to open the playoffs.

The Nuggets were blown out by the Clippers in Game 1, so they would have been in a massive hole if they didn’t respond on Saturday. Jokic stepped up when the team needed him most, and he lived up to the flattering comparison Gregg Popovich recently made for him.