Nikola Vucevic has funny response to Twitter hater

Nikola Vucevic doesn’t always tweet. But when he does, it’s pretty classic.

The Chicago Bulls center got called out by a Twitter hater after Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets for his supposed inability to rebound.

“Imagine being 6’10” and not grab rebounds,” the user wrote.

“I did,” Vucevic dryly said in reply. “I had 5 rebounds.”

I did, I had 5 rebounds. — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) December 5, 2021

It was definitely a weird criticism of Vucevic considering that the Bulls won on Saturday. The All-Star big man is also a historically strong rebounder, averaging 10.6 rebounds per game this season and 10.4 per game for his career. Perhaps the user had a prop bet on Saturday that Vucevic ruined.

Chicago improved to 16-8 with the victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Nets, so that is probably all that Vucevic cares about. At least he is friendlier to his haters than this fellow NBA big man is.

Photo: Mar 7, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic guard Nikola Vucevic (9) competes during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports