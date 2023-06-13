 Skip to main content
Nuggets’ Christian Braun accomplishes extremely rare feat

June 12, 2023
by Larry Brown
Christian Brown smiles

The Denver Nuggets on Monday won the NBA championship, which gave one of their players a rare double.

Christian Braun was the No. 21 overall pick by the Nuggets in last year’s draft out of Kansas. The 22-year-old guard won the NCAA championship in 2022 as a junior with the Jayhawks. Then in his rookie season with the Nuggets, he won the NBA championship, giving him championships in back-to-back seasons.

As Kansas’ Twitter account noted, Braun is just the fifth player ever to win the NCAA championship and NBA championship in consecutive seasons.

That’s pretty awesome.

The four other players to accomplish the same feat include some big names: Bill Russell, Henry Bibby, Magic Johnson, and Billy Thompson.

Though Braun likely won’t ascend to the levels of Russell and Magic, this is one heck of a way for him to start his pro career.

As if that double weren’t already impressive enough, Braun also won three consecutive state titles in high school.

Braun is a winner to the highest degree. That is impressive.

Christian BraunNBA playoffs 2023
