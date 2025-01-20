Report: Nuggets eyeing reunion with key player from championship team

Only four of the top seven rotation players from Denver Nuggets’ 2023 title team remain, but they could soon be bringing back one of the guys who left.

Veteran NBA writer Jake Fischer reported Monday that the Toronto Raptors are very motivated to trade forward Bruce Brown before the Feb. 6 deadline. Fischer does note though that a buyout could be a possibility for Brown if the Raptors are unable to trade him and that the Nuggets would “love” a reunion with Brown if he gets to the point of a buyout from Toronto.

Brown, 28, was an impact player off the bench for Denver during that 2023 championship run. Despite only being 6-foot-4, Brown provided a spark with his ability to defend multiple positions, extend possessions with his work on the offensive glass, and hit corner threes when left unguarded.

But after leaving the Nuggets in free agency for the Indiana Pacers and then being traded to Toronto as part of the 2024 Pascal Siakam trade, Brown has falled out of favor with the rebuilding Raptors. He is receiving less than 19 minutes per game this season and has a big $23 million expiring contract, making Brown a prime candidate to be moved.

As for the Nuggets, they have been looking for answers on the wing all season after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope left in free agency. While Russell Westbrook and Christian Braun have done well recently in the starting lineup (especially with Aaron Gordon missing sporadic time with injury), Denver still wants to upgrade their rotation. If the Nuggets can’t land some of the big-name trade targets they have recently been linked to, a feel-good reunion with Brown via the buyout market could be their fallback.