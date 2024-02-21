Former Nuggets playoff piece gets his contract to play in Russia terminated

A former Denver Nuggets veteran will not be suiting up in Russia after all.

CSKA Moscow announced this week that their deal with ex-NBA swingman Will Barton has been terminated. The club adds that the termination was based on a clause in the contract and that Barton has since returned to the United States.

Eurohoops relays that Barton was unable to pass his medical tests, leading to the deal falling through.

At the end of January, CSKA Moscow, the winningest team in Russia as well as one of the most successful in all of Europe, had announced the addition of Barton for the rest of the season.

Barton, an 11-year NBA veteran who played on four different teams, is most associated with the Nuggets. He played in Denver from 2015-22 and was initially a firecracker off the bench, posting multiple top-four finishes in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Barton then transitioned into a starting role for the Nuggets, where he remained for their playoff appearances in 2021 and 2022. He was not kept around for their 2023 NBA title though as Denver traded him to Washington as part of the deal for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the offseason prior.

CSKA Moscow has often targeted former NBA depth pieces, but their deal with Barton is now officially history.