Great old photos of Nikola Jokic go viral after MVP voting

June 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

A few great old photos of Nikola Jokic went viral on Tuesday after the Denver Nuggets center won NBA MVP.

Jokic was announced as the winner of this season’s NBA MVP award, beating out Joel Embiid and Steph Curry for the honor (and Derrick Rose!).

The 26-year-old was a second-round pick by the Nuggets in 2014 and has become the franchise’s first league MVP. His journey was captured well by these old photos. One of the pictures is of Jokic’s old passport.

Can you believe that young mushball ended up winning NBA MVP? Few people probably can. But that’s why you should never doubt someone; you never know what they can become.

