Great old photos of Nikola Jokic go viral after MVP voting

A few great old photos of Nikola Jokic went viral on Tuesday after the Denver Nuggets center won NBA MVP.

Jokic was announced as the winner of this season’s NBA MVP award, beating out Joel Embiid and Steph Curry for the honor (and Derrick Rose!).

The 26-year-old was a second-round pick by the Nuggets in 2014 and has become the franchise’s first league MVP. His journey was captured well by these old photos. One of the pictures is of Jokic’s old passport.

No matter what this man does, this photo will always be the first thing that comes up!! Congrats to Nikola Jokić on being crowned 2020-21 NBA MVP pic.twitter.com/rSVqYZYnvA — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 8, 2021

Perfect time to bring back this Nikola Jokic passport picture. pic.twitter.com/uIK1j4cHfB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 8, 2021

Can you believe that young mushball ended up winning NBA MVP? Few people probably can. But that’s why you should never doubt someone; you never know what they can become.