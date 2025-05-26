Larry Brown Sports

Pacers make new arrangement for Tyrese Haliburton’s father

John Haliburton poses for a photo
Former Iowa State and Indiana Packer guard Tyrese Haliburton holds his parents John and Brenda Haliburton as the unveiling his Olympic 24 gold made banner during the halftime of Cyclones and Wildcats men‚Äôs basketball showdown at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday March 1, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. Credit: Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton’s father has not been spotted at an Indiana Pacers game since he got into a confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the postseason, but he will be back in the building for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pacers have made a new arrangement for Haliburton’s father John to attend Game 4 against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. John will be watching from a suite rather than sitting courtside.

The elder Haliburton will continue to stay away when the Pacers are on the road, however.

John had become known for sitting courtside during Pacers games and being quite animated. He has been away from the team since he had a heated on-court incident with Antetokounmpo during the first round of the playoffs. He also reportedly got into it with a fan at one point.

Pacers fans showed their support for John with a two-word chant after he was asked to stay away from the team. Tyrese said he would love to have his father back in the building and suggested the NBA had a hand in the decision to have John stop attending games.

Though he was not in the building for Indiana’s historic comeback against the Knicks in Game 1, John still generated plenty of attention with a gesture he made while watching from a bar.

The Pacers lost Game 3 at home and now have a 2-1 series lead over the Knicks. They are hoping their star player’s dad will prove to be a good-luck charm in Game 4.

