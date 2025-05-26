Pacers make new arrangement for Tyrese Haliburton’s father

Tyrese Haliburton’s father has not been spotted at an Indiana Pacers game since he got into a confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo earlier in the postseason, but he will be back in the building for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Pacers have made a new arrangement for Haliburton’s father John to attend Game 4 against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday night. John will be watching from a suite rather than sitting courtside.

The elder Haliburton will continue to stay away when the Pacers are on the road, however.

John Haliburton will still remain away from Pacers road games, but he will be back to watch his son Tyrese and the Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse starting with Tuesday's contest. https://t.co/cxl6GRK5Tb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 26, 2025

John had become known for sitting courtside during Pacers games and being quite animated. He has been away from the team since he had a heated on-court incident with Antetokounmpo during the first round of the playoffs. He also reportedly got into it with a fan at one point.

Pacers fans showed their support for John with a two-word chant after he was asked to stay away from the team. Tyrese said he would love to have his father back in the building and suggested the NBA had a hand in the decision to have John stop attending games.

Though he was not in the building for Indiana’s historic comeback against the Knicks in Game 1, John still generated plenty of attention with a gesture he made while watching from a bar.

The Pacers lost Game 3 at home and now have a 2-1 series lead over the Knicks. They are hoping their star player’s dad will prove to be a good-luck charm in Game 4.