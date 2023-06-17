Pascal Siakam being targeted by Eastern Conference team

The 2023 NBA Draft is less than a week away and in addition to the influx of new talent, there’s also likely to be some wheeling and dealing. One player who could be dealt is Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reports that the Atlanta Hawks have eyes on Siakam and could make a play for the 29-year-old. The Portland Trailblazers also reportedly had discussions with the Raptors regarding Siakam in the past.

Siakam has spent all seven years of his career with Toronto and is coming off a season in which he averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest while shooting 48.0% from the field. That was good enough to earn him All-Star honors for the second time.

The former first-round pick is entering the final year of a $37.8 million contract and will become eligible for a significant contract extension this summer.

With the Hawks determined to hang onto Trae Young, adding Siakam would create a potentially dominant Big 3 that also includes Dejounte Murray. However, that’s assuming Atlanta hangs onto Murray, who they acquired from the San Antonio last offseason in a trade that included three first-round picks.