Paul George, 76ers get harsh reception at WWE event in Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers are not exactly the most popular team in town right now.

This week’s edition of “WWE Smackdown” was held at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday night. In attendance at the event were several 76ers players, namely, Paul George, Adem Bona, Guerschon Yabusele, and Justin Edwards.

Unfortunately though, when the camera panned to the 76ers players (who were carrying a custom-made WWE title belt), the crowd started audibly booing. Here is the video.

Mar 27, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

nah the Sixers got booed in Philly 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/w2XmG4ieca — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) March 8, 2025

That is a pretty harsh reception, especially considering that the 76ers play their home games at Wells Fargo Center. But with the 76ers sitting at a woeful 21-41 this season, the local fans were probably hoping that the “WWE Smackdown” event would be a reprieve where they could forget how awful their basketball team was.

George, Bona, Yabusele, and Edwards are all in their respective first seasons with the 76ers. Thus, they are quickly learning how notoriously harsh the Philly fanbase can be on their own players.

For George in particular, he has gotten off to a rather poor start with the 76ers. Despite signing a four-year, $211.6 million max contract with the team over the summer, the nine-time All-Star George is averaging just 16.2 points per game this season on 43/36/81 shooting splits (which mark some of his lowest career numbers in nearly a decade). George recently made a notable off-court change to try to focus more on winning, but it looks like it will take a lot more than that to get him back in the good graces of the fans in Philadelphia.