Pelicans part ways with Zion Williamson favorite

Another ominous sign is emerging for Zion Williamson in New Orleans.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Pelicans are parting with Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon. She had served as an assistant coach in New Orleans since 2020 and is said to have had a “strong rapport” with Williamson.

Weatherspoon, 57, played in the WNBA from 1997-2004. She was a five-time All-Star and won two Defensive Player of the Year Awards among other accolades. Weatherspoon then went on to become head coach at Louisiana Tech before joining the Pelicans as a player development coach in 2019 and being promoted to full-time assistant in 2020. Charania says Weatherspoon had turned down other opportunities in the hopes of rising in New Orleans.

The news of Weatherspoon’s departure comes amid fresh uncertainty over Williamson’s future in New Orleans. The often-injured former No. 1 overall pick was recently mentioned as part of a big trade rumor that could possibly spell the end of his time with the Pelicans. The loss of a Williamson favorite on staff can’t be good news for him right now either.