 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 15, 2023

Pelicans part ways with Zion Williamson favorite

June 15, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Zion Williamson holds a ball

Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) laughs while warming up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Another ominous sign is emerging for Zion Williamson in New Orleans.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Pelicans are parting with Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon. She had served as an assistant coach in New Orleans since 2020 and is said to have had a “strong rapport” with Williamson.

Weatherspoon, 57, played in the WNBA from 1997-2004. She was a five-time All-Star and won two Defensive Player of the Year Awards among other accolades. Weatherspoon then went on to become head coach at Louisiana Tech before joining the Pelicans as a player development coach in 2019 and being promoted to full-time assistant in 2020. Charania says Weatherspoon had turned down other opportunities in the hopes of rising in New Orleans.

The news of Weatherspoon’s departure comes amid fresh uncertainty over Williamson’s future in New Orleans. The often-injured former No. 1 overall pick was recently mentioned as part of a big trade rumor that could possibly spell the end of his time with the Pelicans. The loss of a Williamson favorite on staff can’t be good news for him right now either.

Article Tags

New Orleans PelicansTeresa WeatherspoonZion Williamson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus