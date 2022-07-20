Pelicans player mocks LeBron James in viral video

Lithuania is not a monarchy, so Jonas Valanciunas has no king.

The New Orleans Pelicans center Valanciunas went viral this week for a video clip in which he clowned Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. Valanciunas was playing a game of charades in Lithuania, his native country, and drew a card with James’ name on it. Valanciunas then proceeded to cry and flop in a mocking impersonation of James.

Take a look at the hilarious video (but beware of some bad language).

Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas played Charades while in Lithuania and had to impersonate @KingJames



For his part, Valanciunas has plenty of experience with James’ … less-than-flattering ways. The veteran big man used to play for the Toronto Raptors and faced James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs three different times (Cleveland won all three). Now Valanciunas is on the Pelicans, where he faced James’ Lakers three different times last season (this time, New Orleans won all three).

The ex-first-round pick Valanciunas is hardly alone however when it comes to holding James in low regard. Even the Pelicans’ official team page mocked James in a post just a few days earlier.