 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 20, 2021

Photo of Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal celebrating goes viral

May 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bradley Beal Russell Westbrook

Washington Wizards fans now have an iconic photo to enjoy.

A photo of Russell Westbrook celebrating as Bradley Beal dunks the ball behind him went viral on Thursday:

The photo came from a play in the third quarter of the Wizards’ 142-115 win over the Indiana Pacers in their play-in game. Westbrook delivered a bounce pass to a cutting Bradley Beal, who had a massive baseline dunk.

The photo led to a few funny tweets like this one:

Westbrook had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 15 assists. Beal had 25 points in the win. Now Washington will face Philly in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 is on Sunday.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus