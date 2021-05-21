Photo of Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal celebrating goes viral

Washington Wizards fans now have an iconic photo to enjoy.

A photo of Russell Westbrook celebrating as Bradley Beal dunks the ball behind him went viral on Thursday:

This shot of Russ and Beal pic.twitter.com/mxijs52zdG — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2021

The photo came from a play in the third quarter of the Wizards’ 142-115 win over the Indiana Pacers in their play-in game. Westbrook delivered a bounce pass to a cutting Bradley Beal, who had a massive baseline dunk.

Westbrook sets up Beal for the SLAM pic.twitter.com/5y54dV3iwj — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 21, 2021

The photo led to a few funny tweets like this one:

When my kids brush their teeth and go to bed pic.twitter.com/zEhmSioCbK — Jamie Mottram (@JamieMottram) May 21, 2021

Westbrook had 18 points, 8 rebounds and 15 assists. Beal had 25 points in the win. Now Washington will face Philly in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 is on Sunday.