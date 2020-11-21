Pistons mocked after signing all the centers to start free agency

The Detroit Pistons made it their business to corner the market on big men, and their moves led to plenty of jokes.

News emerged Friday that the Pistons are signing Mason Plumlee to a three-year, $25 million deal. They also agreed to a two-year deal with Jahlil Okafor. As if that weren’t enough, the team recently acquired Dewayne Dedmon and Tony Bradley, and they drafted Isaiah Stewart.

With so many centers in the fold, the Pistons made themselves the focus of numerous jokes on social media. Take a look.

Do this Pistons think today’s the only day to sign people? — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) November 21, 2020

Pistons have more centers than the Thunder have future first-round picks — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 21, 2020

So … the Pistons are to centers what the Knicks are to power forwards? https://t.co/CerjfAtx0r — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) November 21, 2020

the Pistons are the team in your fantasy league that drafts only D/STs and then makes you trade with them … https://t.co/VaiF9CkKXW — Colin Ward-Henninger (@ColinCBSSports) November 21, 2020

Some personal news… The Pistons have signed me to be their next center. See you guys in Detroit! pic.twitter.com/5krK9KxNxm — 3030 (@jose3030) November 21, 2020

C: Isaiah Stewart

PF: Tony Bradley

SF: Dewayne Dedmon

SG: Jahlil Okafor

PG: Mason Plumlee Can't wait for Mason to introduce this team. pic.twitter.com/wQynga83xF — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) November 21, 2020

Detroit has a surplus of big men, which likely means they expect Christian Wood to leave in free agency. Still, they can’t play all of them at the same time, making you wonder what exactly they are doing.