Pistons mocked after signing all the centers to start free agency

November 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons made it their business to corner the market on big men, and their moves led to plenty of jokes.

News emerged Friday that the Pistons are signing Mason Plumlee to a three-year, $25 million deal. They also agreed to a two-year deal with Jahlil Okafor. As if that weren’t enough, the team recently acquired Dewayne Dedmon and Tony Bradley, and they drafted Isaiah Stewart.

With so many centers in the fold, the Pistons made themselves the focus of numerous jokes on social media. Take a look.

Detroit has a surplus of big men, which likely means they expect Christian Wood to leave in free agency. Still, they can’t play all of them at the same time, making you wonder what exactly they are doing.

