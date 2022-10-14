Pistons will reportedly waive 4-time All-Star

The Detroit Pistons acquired Kemba Walker as part of a trade during the NBA Draft, but the veteran point guard is not going to play in a regular-season game for the team.

Walker is expected to be waived by the Pistons, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. The move will bring Detroit's roster to 15 guaranteed spots. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 14, 2022

Detroit landed Walker in a three-team deal that involved the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets. The Pistons acquired the rights to No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren in the trade.

Walker is owed $9.2 million next season in the final year of his contract. The Pistons would obviously prefer to trade him, as they will be on the hook for all of that money if the 32-year-old is waived. There likely is not much of a trade market for Walker, who has struggled to stay healthy in recent years. He played in just 37 games for the Knicks last season.

There was some talk that Walker could voluntarily remain in Detroit as part of a strategic move, but that is not going to happen.