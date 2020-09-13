 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 12, 2020

Video: Rajon Rondo’s brother William ejected after exchange with Russell Westbrook

September 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Russell Westbrook point

Rajon Rondo’s brother William was thrown out of Game 5 between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday after an exchange with Russell Westbrook.

William Rondo reportedly was trolling Westbrook by waving in the fourth quarter as the Rockets were on the brink of elimination. Westbrook responded and started talking to Rondo, who later was asked by security to leave.

Westbrook’s Rockets were trailing by over 20 points in the fourth quarter and down 3-1 in the best-of-7 Western Conference semifinals series. His frustration was likely related to having his season about to end.

As for William Rondo, he is part of the NBA Bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. because he has a role as an official barber for the players.

Getting into it with a fan is nothing new for Westbrook, who was involved in a high-profile incident last year.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus