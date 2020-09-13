Video: Rajon Rondo’s brother William ejected after exchange with Russell Westbrook

Rajon Rondo’s brother William was thrown out of Game 5 between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday after an exchange with Russell Westbrook.

William Rondo reportedly was trolling Westbrook by waving in the fourth quarter as the Rockets were on the brink of elimination. Westbrook responded and started talking to Rondo, who later was asked by security to leave.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook repeatedly shouts “Who you talking to?” at Rajon Rondo’s brother who was seated in front row & supporting Lakers during Game 5. Austin Rivers adds, “You’ve got to go” before security escorts him out. NBA has policy restricting bubble fan conduct pic.twitter.com/w9Wb3tCXCd — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) September 13, 2020

Security asked Rajon Rondo’s brother to leave the stands after he exchanged words with Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/5jG1hkInN6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 13, 2020

Westbrook’s Rockets were trailing by over 20 points in the fourth quarter and down 3-1 in the best-of-7 Western Conference semifinals series. His frustration was likely related to having his season about to end.

As for William Rondo, he is part of the NBA Bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. because he has a role as an official barber for the players.

Getting into it with a fan is nothing new for Westbrook, who was involved in a high-profile incident last year.