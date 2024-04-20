Raptors’ G League team gets roasted for post omitting Jontay Porter

There was one very high-profile admission from Raptors 905’s recent social media post.

Raptors 905, G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, shared a season retrospective post on Friday. The post noted that Raptors 905 had matched a franchise record this season with five call-ups to the NBA roster. Notably though, the graphic only included images of four players.

Matched a franchise-high 5 (!!!) NBA call-ups this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WpxMTMsITq — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) April 19, 2024

That led to the jokesters on X cheekily noting that Raptors 905 had omitted somebody from the post.

Bet you forgot someone — Justin #BillsMafia (@IAmTheNizz) April 20, 2024

I wonder who the 5th was? pic.twitter.com/8pEekRcUs1 — Rich_samurai (@Rich_De0) April 20, 2024

Who was the fifth https://t.co/3FcWOZFkrY — vague skies (@galacticdad) April 19, 2024

Boy I wonder why there's only 4 players pictured. https://t.co/DMe89mx4yx — Ewan Ross (@Mentoch) April 20, 2024

Of course, the fifth player in question is Porter, who was just banned from the NBA for life over a betting scandal. Porter signed a two-way deal with the Raptors in December, going back and forth between the G League and NBA roster.

The social media post mentioning five call-ups but only depicting four was always going to draw attention. But it makes sense that Raptors 905 does not want anything to do with Porter right now, especially amid the recent revelation that he committed the one cardinal sin of sports betting while in the organization.