Raptors’ G League team gets roasted for post omitting Jontay Porter

April 20, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Jontay Porter in a raptors uniform

Mar 11, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter (34) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

There was one very high-profile admission from Raptors 905’s recent social media post.

Raptors 905, G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, shared a season retrospective post on Friday. The post noted that Raptors 905 had matched a franchise record this season with five call-ups to the NBA roster. Notably though, the graphic only included images of four players.

That led to the jokesters on X cheekily noting that Raptors 905 had omitted somebody from the post.

Of course, the fifth player in question is Porter, who was just banned from the NBA for life over a betting scandal. Porter signed a two-way deal with the Raptors in December, going back and forth between the G League and NBA roster.

The social media post mentioning five call-ups but only depicting four was always going to draw attention. But it makes sense that Raptors 905 does not want anything to do with Porter right now, especially amid the recent revelation that he committed the one cardinal sin of sports betting while in the organization.

