Report: Raptors not expected to bring back 1 starter next season

May 6, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Masai Ujiri at a press conference

Sep 25, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri during a press conference at media day at the BioSteel Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

More changes are likely coming for the Toronto Raptors after the departure of head coach Nick Nurse.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reported this week that rival NBA executives do not expect the Raptors to retain swingman Gary Trent Jr. this offseason. The 24-year-old Trent can decline his $18.6 million player option for the 2023-24 campaign and become an unrestricted free agent.

Trent, who has made 113 starts for Toronto over the last two seasons, is a dynamic three-point shooter (38.4 percent for his career). He has averaged 17.7 points per game during his time with the Raptors and may still have another gear to hit as he becomes a more complete all-around scorer.

But the long-term pathway to playing time might not be there for Trent in Toronto. OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes both earned more minutes than Trent on the wing this year with their all-around play. With there also being signs of unhappiness from Trent with his spot in the pecking order, it seems likely that the 6-foot-5 sharpshooter will be playing elsewhere next season.

