Report hints at why Hawks are open to trading Trae Young

Trae Young has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA over the last four seasons, but the Atlanta Hawks do not sound sold on his ability to help them become a championship contender.

A report on Monday claimed the Hawks’ front office has been given the green light from ownership to make any roster moves they deem necessary. That includes considering potential trades that involve Young.

Shams Charania of The Athletic said Tuesday that Young and first-year Hawks head coach Quin Snyder have a “solid relationship” and “genuine respect” for one another. However, there are some within the organization that wonder about Young’s leadership abilities.

“I’m told the Hawks are continuing to closely monitor Trae Young’s day-to-day commitments and his habits on a day-to-day basis on the floor and off the floor and what Trae Young is willing to do to be a leader,” Charania said. “Clearly, there have been continued question marks around that organization. … There will be conversations between Trae Young’s camp and the Hawks and their ownership.”

You can hear more from Charania below:

Reporting on Trae Young's future in Atlanta and conversations that could take place in offseason: pic.twitter.com/m91nXA3vPD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2023

The Hawks would almost certainly need a massive haul to pull the trigger on a Young trade. Though, this is not the first we have heard of Young potentially wearing out his welcome in Atlanta.

Atlanta finished 41-41 this season and will need to survive the play-in stage to qualify for the Eastern Conference playoffs. That is a step down from last year, when they went 43-39 and lost in the first round of the playoffs (though after also having fallen into the play-in tournament).

The Hawks fired Nate McMillan last year after an apparent falling out with Young. Perhaps some executives in Atlanta think the star player is holding the team back, not the coaching.