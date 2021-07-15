Referees badly miss this foul call on Devin Booker late in Game 4

The referees in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday badly missed what should have been a foul called on Devin Booker late in the game.

Booker’s Phoenix Suns were leading 95-92 with 3:41 left when Milwaukee had the ball on a fastbreak. The pass went ahead to Jrue Holiday, who went up for a layup. Booker came in and made clear contact with Holiday while attempting to block the shot.

Rather than a foul being called, Booker was given credit for a block.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got the ball and made a layup as a followup, so the game’s score ended up what it should have been — 95-94. However, Booker had five fouls at the time of the play.

Had a foul been called as it should have been, Booker would have fouled out of the game. The refs shouldn’t miss calls like that. It will likely come up on the 2-minute report.