Referees badly miss this foul call on Devin Booker late in Game 4
The referees in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday badly missed what should have been a foul called on Devin Booker late in the game.
Booker’s Phoenix Suns were leading 95-92 with 3:41 left when Milwaukee had the ball on a fastbreak. The pass went ahead to Jrue Holiday, who went up for a layup. Booker came in and made clear contact with Holiday while attempting to block the shot.
That's a foul pic.twitter.com/wuM5o7vD9R
— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 15, 2021
Rather than a foul being called, Booker was given credit for a block.
Giannis Antetokounmpo got the ball and made a layup as a followup, so the game’s score ended up what it should have been — 95-94. However, Booker had five fouls at the time of the play.
Had a foul been called as it should have been, Booker would have fouled out of the game. The refs shouldn’t miss calls like that. It will likely come up on the 2-minute report.