Reggie Jackson in tears after Clippers eliminated from playoffs

Reggie Jackson may have priced his way out of Los Angeles with the way he played for the Clippers in the postseason, but the veteran point guard is certainly hoping to be back with the team next season.

Jackson was extremely emotional on Wednesday night after the Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs with their Game 6 loss to the Phoenix Suns. He had tears streaming down his face as he spoke with reporters about how much the 2020-21 season meant to him.

An emotional and tearful Reggie Jackson talks about how much this team and his best friend Paul George have meant to him and his career. pic.twitter.com/9esDrS3P1U — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 1, 2021

“The first thing I told those guys is, ‘Thank you for saving me,'” Jackson said. “I appreciate every guy in that locker room. … I’m not here today without this team. I’m not still playing today without this team. I thank them. This will forever be a special year.”

Jackson was bought out by the Detroit Pistons last year and signed with the Clippers. He is best friends with Paul George, and he spoke about George reaching out to him toward the end of his time in Detroit when things weren’t going well. The 31-year-old is now set to become a free agent this summer, and he said he will “forever be a Clipper” regardless of what happens.

The Clippers may not be able to afford Jackson. After averaging 10.7 points per game during the regular season, he averaged 17.9 in the playoffs. Jackson stepped up and played a huge role for L.A. after Kawhi Leonard went down with an injury. He certainly proved he can still be a valuable piece for a playoff contender.