Report: Adam Silver confident in NBA’s bubble plan despite coronavirus surge

The state of Florida has been experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases over the past several days, and many have wondered if that will impact the NBA’s ability to resume the season next month. However, it does not sound like the league is going to make any significant changes.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver held a conference call with high-ranking league executives recently in which he expressed confidence in the Orlando bubble plan, according to ESPN’s Baxter Holmes and Zach Lowe. Silver’s tone was described as “resolute and somber” as he discussed the thousands of new cases of COVID-19 that have sprung up in Florida, but the NBA is proceeding as scheduled with its plans.

The NBA Players Association also held a call with players this week to discuss their concerns about the coronavirus surge. Florida announced 4,049 new cases Saturday. The majority of the positive COVID-19 cases have been in the southern part of the state, while Walt Disney World is located in central Florida.

There are likely still a number of details for the NBA to sort through. The season is not set to officially resume until July 30, so that gives the league time to make adjustments as needed.