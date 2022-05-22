 Skip to main content
Reporter gives hint about Jimmy Butler’s status for Game 4

May 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jan 22, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler did not play in the second half of his Miami Heat’s 109-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night due to a knee injury. The Heat forward scored 8 points in 20 minutes during the first half. He did not play thereafter due to what the team called right knee inflammation.

Heat fans wondering about Butler’s status for Game 4 can probably feel a measure of comfort. A few reporters said that Butler’s issue is not considered serious. Butler might even play in Game 4.

The other note about Butler’s injury is that this is the same issue that plagued him during the regular season.

The Heat lead the series 2-1 after winning Game 3. Game 4 of the series is on Monday in Boston, so there will not be much time for Butler to recover. Knowing Butler and his competitive nature, it would take a lot to keep him out.

