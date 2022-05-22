Reporter gives hint about Jimmy Butler’s status for Game 4

Jimmy Butler did not play in the second half of his Miami Heat’s 109-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night due to a knee injury. The Heat forward scored 8 points in 20 minutes during the first half. He did not play thereafter due to what the team called right knee inflammation.

Heat fans wondering about Butler’s status for Game 4 can probably feel a measure of comfort. A few reporters said that Butler’s issue is not considered serious. Butler might even play in Game 4.

Jimmy Butler’s knee injury isn’t being considered serious and there’s a strong possibility it doesn’t cause him to miss a game, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 22, 2022

A league source confirms that Jimmy Butler's knee issue is not considered serious. He could be back for Game 4. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 22, 2022

The other note about Butler’s injury is that this is the same issue that plagued him during the regular season.

Spoelstra on Butler: "He didn't have his normal explosive burst. He's been able to manage this. The next two days will be really important. His competitiveness

will overtake everything. At halftime, the trainers made the call" for him not to play. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 22, 2022

The Heat lead the series 2-1 after winning Game 3. Game 4 of the series is on Monday in Boston, so there will not be much time for Butler to recover. Knowing Butler and his competitive nature, it would take a lot to keep him out.